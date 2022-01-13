Britney Spears hasn’t minced words when it comes to the feud between herself and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. However, Jamie Lynn has stayed relatively quiet on the subject, until now.

Britney’s younger sister has spoken of her conservatorship while promoting a new book that conveniently touches on the same subject matter.

During in a new interview about the strained relationship with her famous sister on Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn broke down in tears, telling interviewer Juju Chang that she wasn’t “focussed” on what the conservatorship was.

“When (the conservatorship) was put into place, I was (a) 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby,” Jamie Lynn said” “I didn’t understand what was happening nor was I focused on that. … I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

“There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if there was (that perception), that was a misunderstanding, but either way I took no steps to be a part of it.”

Jamie Lynn went as far as to say that once she realised the extent of the conservatorship, she tried to stop it.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn Spears told the news outlet. “So, when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Jamie Lynn added: “I even spoke to her legal team, … her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor.”

“I did take the steps to help. How many times can I take the steps without … She has to walk through the door.”

As of now, Britney is yet to comment on the bombshells that Jamie Lynn’s dropped throughout the interview. But, if recent events are anything to go by, it’s likely only a matter of time until Britney releases a scathing response.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch the GMA interview with Jamie Lynn Spears: