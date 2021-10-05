Britney Spears has saluted her army of fans for all the good work they done with the #FreeBritney movement and sometimes nice things really do happen in life.

The star took to her social media on Monday, October 4th, to thank everyone who had supported her in her horrible battle to free herself from her 13-year conservatorship.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!” she added. A video accompanied the post showing Britney posing as ‘Fade’ by Kanye West played in the background.

In just 3 hours, the post had been liked over 750,000 times, showing the swell of love towards the singer. The comments section was flooded with goodwill, including from some famous faces. “From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you?” jokingly asked her partner Sam Asghari. “You look soooooooo good,” added Miley Cyrus.

Her heartwarming post comes just days after her estranged father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled last Wednesday, September 29th, that it was in Britney’s “best interest” to have Jamie removed.

The next step in the process is to remove the conservatorship completely, which Britney’s attorney Matthew Rosengart is working towards. The next hearing is currently set for November 12th. Until then, Rosengart plans to fully investigate Jamie’s conduct.

“I said at the outset that my firm and I were going to take a top-to-bottom look at what Jamie Spears and his representatives have done here,” he said. “That’s already in process, and it will continue for as long as it can possibly do that to get justice for Britney.”

