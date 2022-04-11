Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to announce she is pregnant as well as revealing she secretly got married.

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant. Her husband originally said it was a food baby before Spears took a pregnancy test that revealed she is officially pregnant.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!”

So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 …

I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression …

I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 …

This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Britney Spears also recently announced she got married on Instagram to the surprise and delight of many of her fans.

“Mathew, my lawyer, has been so kind to introduce me to some of the most magical places I’ve ever been to in my life !!! Trust me I know the beauty in where I am and it’s much appreciated … so here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND 💍 !!!!

I have to do big letters cause that what my sister has always done on her gram … Anyways it’s so mind opening being in a resort where there is no paparazzi … for the first time in my life … I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married … out at dinners 😂😂😂😂😂!!!!

Acceptance and freedom are my key factors in my life at the moment and also loving this yummy man who I love so much !!! It’s kinda stupid … talk about stupid me and my dog 🐶 walked into the glass doors looking at the beach 🏖…

I laughed so loud at him then the next day I did the same thing … just one of those moments !!!! Why did I just walk into a window 🪟 ??? It’s ok cause everything is clear here … goggles in the water 💧… and the ocean 🌊 !!!!

I honestly just want ice water here cause it’s so hot 🥵… coffee makes me too sick ☕️ … and I’ve never rejected coffee !!!! I like still water with lemon 🍋 … anyways it’s a clear day and God bless ☀️ !!!!”