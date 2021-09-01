Britney Spears’ attorney has demanded that her father Jamie immediately resign from her conservatorship, weeks after he announced he’d be willing to step away.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, attorney Mathew Rosengart used a supplemental petition to remove Jamie to argue that he is still more concerned about his own wellbeing than his daughter’s.

“The thrust of his response is that although (i) he expressly recognizes that a ‘public battle’ regarding his departure would not be in Ms. Spears’s best interests and (ii) for that reason, he even intends to support ‘an orderly transition,’ his idea of ‘orderly’ is to hang on until someone first brands him ‘father of the year’ and awards him a gold star for his ‘service,’” Rosengart wrote in the filing.

“In other words, although Mr. Spears has, at last, been forced to recognize that it is best for his daughter if he departs now, he claims the right to drag his feet because it is best for him to cling to this conservatorship until he feels sufficiently-vindicated.”

Rosengart continued on to claim that Jamie is attempting to redeem his reputation and use his remaining power to ensure the pending accounting is approved, including about USD $2 million in feeds to third parties like his attorneys.

“A ‘transition’ can just as easily occur while Mr. Spears is suspended, as opposed to while he lingers as conservator waiting for his inevitable removal,” said Rosengart.

“The only difference is that the former is in his daughter’s best interests, while the latter severely undermines those interests.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosengart reiterated that the “correct and decent thing to do” would be for Jamie to resign immediately from the Britney Spears conservatorship.

“Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father,” he says. “Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal. Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

A hearing on the petition filed by Rosengart is currently set for Wednesday, September 29th.

