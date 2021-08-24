In an Instagram post, Britney Spears spoke about her Las Vegas residency, saying that she only went out twice during the four year period.

In the battle against her conservatorship, Britney Spears has time and again alleged that she was made to work under grueling conditions, with little to no downtime or creative control over her work.

Now, in an Instagram post, Spears has spoken more about her Vegas residency, recalling that she only went out twice during the four-year period.

Posting a video of her in a white dress, Spears wrote: “I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!!”

“Unfortunately I’m not lying 🤷🏼‍♀️🙄 but that’s not why I’m sharing this with you guys … it was the only one time I wore a white costume !!!!” she wrote.

Spears also highlighted the importance of color to her, relating it to the same residency. Recalling that her and her crew never wore bright colors during the time, she said: “I’ve been thinking about life and what my version of success is … to me it’s knowing I’ve used my heart over my head and it’s hard sometimes because of ego … but sometimes ego is protection !!!!”

“ I know it sounds weird but to my surprise I believe the colors you wear reflect back to you in a way 🌈🌈🌈 !!!!” she said.

In an explosive testimony in June, Spears claimed that she had little to no breathers between her residency and the 2018 tour. When she tried to negotiate, she was told she would be sued.

“I was told this is the timeline and this is how it’s going to go. I rehearsed four days a week. Half of the time in the studio and a half of the other time in a Westlake studio. I was basically directing most of the show.” she said at the time.

She also said that her management iced her out after she objected to a dance move: “It’s funny to hear my managers’ side of the story. They all said I wasn’t participating in rehearsals and I never agreed to take my medication… I’m not here to be anyone’s slave.”

Read Britney Spears’ full post below: