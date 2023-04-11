Britney Spears has shared her difficult experience with a personal trainer who told the singer she needed her “younger body” back.

As per Page Six, Britney took to Instagram today to urge fans to know how hard she works for the body she has.

“I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer… And the first thing she did to me was literally… and I’m not even lying… pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back,” the pop superstar revealed.

The 41-year-old added that the experience left her in tears. “Why the hell did she do that??? It made me cry… I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself!!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week… that’s it,” she continued.

“I hate working out for too long. I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!”

As Britney made clear in her Instagram post, she’s aware that her “body ain’t perfect,” but the singer said she wanted to “share what my body looks like at the moment.” The post was accompanied by a video of her happily dancing to “Feelin’ Love” by Paula Cole, with such dancing clips becoming prominent on her social media recently.

Spears ended her message in defiant mood. “I worked my ass off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile … Yup, y’all got it … I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bitch, I’m just getting started,” she wrote.

You can view Britney’s full Instagram post below. She later followed it up with a series of pictures of the singer seemingly preparing for a night out.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.