Britney Spears has called out those closest to her for their behaviour throughout her gruelling 13-year conservatorship in an explosive Instagram post.

Posting an artwork of a woman sprawled out on a mattress as another floats above her, Britney explained that the image made her “want to cry”.

This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!!” Britney began.

“I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!”

She continued, “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f**k with you !!!!”

The ‘Lucky’ hitmaker then went on to praise her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, saying, “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!”

It comes following welcome news to #FreeBritney supporters after a judge ruled to suspend Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has controlled his daughter’s life and finances for 13 years.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

At a hearing on Wednesday, September 29th, Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny granted a petition by the singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to suspend Jamie Spears from his position as conservator of his daughter’s $60 million estate.

Following arguments from both sides, Judge Brenda Penny agreed with Rosengart that suspending Jamie Spears from the conservatorship was in Britney’s best interest.

“The current situation is not tenable,” Judge Penny said.“It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears.”

This marks the first time since 2008 that Britney has lived without her father controlling her life and business. John Zabel, a Californian accountant, has been named temporary conservator of Britney’s finances.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.