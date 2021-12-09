For many, family tops the list when it comes to choosing what guests a couple will have at their wedding. However, this isn’t the case for Britney Spears – who reportedly won’t be inviting any of her family to her nuptials with Sam Asghari.

According to Us Weekly, Spears has no plans to invite her father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynne Spears, or siblings Jamie-Lynn and Bryan to the wedding.

“Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life,” the source said.

“They’ve already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions.

“As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding.”

Britney and Asghari have been dating for five years and got engaged in September of this year.

“I can’t fucking believe it,” Britney captioned a photo of her hand with a massive rock on her ring finger.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Asghari’s publicist further confirmed the news in a statement. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

Last month, Spears terminated her long-running conservatorship, which saw her father have control of many areas of her life, including her money, career choices, and her estate for 13 years.

In April 2019, a ‘Free Britney’ movement started, an online social attempt started by her fans to help Britney Spears escape her conservatorship and have control over her own life.

The singer was officially released from the restrictive arrangement led by her father, Jamie Spears, in Novthe ember after a judge ruled that it was “untenable” and reflective of a “toxic environment.”

Following the hearing, her attorney Mathew Rosengart told fans,“It’s been intense. I’m proud, Britney’s proud.”

“I think the support of the #FreeBritney movement has been instrumental. To the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch Toxic by Britney Spears: