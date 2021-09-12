Britney Spears has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari.

Britney announced the news in an Instagram post shared earlier today, writing: “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

Spears and Asghari have been together since meeting on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video back in 2016, the couple’s relationship was kept private for years.

Following the release of the bombshell documentary Framing Britney Spears, Asghari shed light on their relationship in an interview with People:

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves, wrote.

He continued, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Asghari has been a key player amid the ongoing Britney Spears conservatorship battle. During the singer’s June 23rd court address, Spears’ noted that the conservatorship was prohibiting her from starting a family with Asghari.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can’t get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don’t want me to have anymore children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

She added, “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f—ing car.”

Everything is coming up Britney. Last week, her father Jamie Spears filed to terminate the controversial court conservatorship that has controlled Britney’s life and finances for 13 years.

Spears filed his petition to end the conservatorship with Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 7th. “As Mr. Spears has said, again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document said.

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Britney officially filed to have her father removed from the conservatorship on Monday, July 26th. Mathew Ronsengart, Britney’s recently-appointed lawyer, filed a petition on behalf of Britney requesting public accountant Jason Rubin be named the new conservator of the estate.

This story is developing…