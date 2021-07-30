New reports have suggested that the medical team of doctors behind Britney Spears want Jamie Spears removed as her conservator.

If this new update gains momentum, it could play a major role in Jamie Spears finally being removed from her conservatorship as their support would back up Britney Spears immensely.

As reported by Fox News, they have obtained legal documents with statements from Spears’ temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

And within the statements from Montgomery, she has revealed that Spears’ medical team are in favour of her father being removed.

A section of the statement reads, “in further support of the Removal Petition and Appointment Petition, and in her role as Spears’ handler in the matter,” she “respectfully notes” that Spears’ medical team “agrees that it is not in the best interest of Spears for Mr. [Jamie] to be and remain Conservator of the Estate.”

It is no secret that Montgomery is not at all in favour of Spears’ father remaining as her conservator, she also stated that he “should not continue to act as [Spears’] Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest”.

Spears’ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart has also filed for her father to be removed from her conservatorship, vowing that he will fight to do so.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In a statement to reporters, he said, “Finally, and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter is, as I’ve said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch ‘Circus’ by Britney Spears: