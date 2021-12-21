The father of Britney Spears won’t leave his daughter alone and is requesting that the pop star continue to pay his legal fees.

Despite being suspended by a judge from Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie Spears is demanding that her estate continue to cover his legal fees, as reported by Variety. It’s a request that the singer’s attorney has called an “abomination.”

In documents filed last week, Jamie asked for the court’s “confirmation, authorisation and direction” for his daughter’s estate to pay the lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship.

This is nothing new for Britney: she was required to cover all of her father’s legal fees while he was serving as her conservator for 13 years. “Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” last week’s petition states.

“Jamie stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimised by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity,” the petition continues, going on to insist that Jamie “dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay.”

The petition has been met with derision by Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who called the request an “abomination” on Monday, December 20th. “Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” Rosengart explained in a statement.

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

This is a continuing story and we’ll keep you updated with any developments.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.