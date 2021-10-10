Britney Spears is here to conquer the next chapter in her career and this time she’s not taking to the stage, she’s taking to the world of novels.

According to the star, she’s going to add author to her list of accomplishments as she’s currently in the process of writing a fiction book.

Spears took to Instagram to share the news, stating that the book’s protagonist is actually the ghost of a girl who has been murdered.

“I’m writing a book about a girl⁣ who was murdered yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she [used] to know,” Spears wrote.

“After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is.”

Spears then shares that the ghost ends up findings its way to “create a whole new life”.

“Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!! She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo.”

In other recent news of the #FreeBritney movement, Spears’ father Jamie Spears was finally removed from her conservatorship.

Judge Penny said on the termination, “The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears.”

