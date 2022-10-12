Britney Spears has been firing shots at mum Lynne Spears for months now via social media – and she doesn’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon.

Just one week after Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her estranged daughter, Britney has once again when on the attack – this time, she claimed that her mother once “slapped” her “so hard” after the ‘Toxic’ singer stayed out til 4am partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline.

“I swear I’ve never slapped anyone my whole life!!! I WOULD GIVE ANYTHING TO SEE WHAT THAT FEELS LIKE … JUST SAYING!!!” she began in the now-deleted post.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris (Hilton) and Lindsay (Lohan) dropped me off at my beach house with my babies!!! Kevin left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston … yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED!!!!” Britney continued.

“I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it!!! Psss since then I’ve always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone … GUESS I WILL NEVER KNOW!!!! Stay classy folks!!! This was all 15 years ago… I mean we’ve all grown up since then !!!”

Last week, Brit laid into her family once again for how they dealt with her conservatorship for 13 years, from which she has since been released.

In the lengthy post, she said that “a genuine apology would help give [her] closure” for the harrowing ordeal.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Shockingly, Lynne reached out to her daughter in the comments, writing, “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!”

“I love you so much and miss you!” she continued, adding, “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologise for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Britney didn’t want a bar of her apology, however, and responded, “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!”

“Not one mother f-king person stood up for me !!! Mom take your apology and go f-k yourself !!!” she concluded. “And to all the doctors for f-king with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f-king ass !!!!”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.