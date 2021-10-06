Here’s your chance to own a pop-culture moment: the iconic Britney Spears and Madonna VMA kiss is now being sold as an NFT.

Despite the conversations around the long-term environmental impact of NFTs, it seems they are not going anywhere. They’ve taken over music, art, cinema, and now an iconic moment in pop-culture.

As reported by TMZ, John Shearer – who photographed Britney and Madonna’s kiss during a performance at the 2003 MTV VMAs – is auctioning the photo on Cryptograph, an NFT Marketplace.

The kiss, which has become one of the most pivotal pop-culture moments of the 2000s, came during a time when MTV was under fire for airing ‘objectionable’ content, which often included portrayals of same-sex relationships. Since the actual event itself, the kiss has appeared on several ‘Best of’ lists.

“Madonna performing with both Britney and Christina was a big enough event in itself, but nobody – even the MTV people – expected what happened. It is one of the most memorable moments ever,” a source told Digital Spy in 2010.

Madonna – who teamed up with Britney on 2003’s ‘Me Against The Music’, and is gearing up for the release of her documentary Madame X – recently also supported Britney in her fight to free herself from her conservatorship.

“Give this woman her life back,” Madonna wrote on a picture of herself wearing a Britnet Spears t-shirt. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Last week, after 13 years, Spears’ father was finally removed as her conservator in a landmark move. At the hearing, Judge Brenda Penny – who also presided over Britney’s June hearing, where the star gave a harrowing testimony of the abusive circumstances of her conservatorship – agreed that Spears’ situation constituted a “toxic environment” and needed her father’s immediate suspension.

Check out Britney Spears, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliot performing at the MTV VMAs in 2003: