Britney Spears has gained another powerful ally in her fight against her terrible conservatorship in the shape of Madonna.

The pop superstar showed support for her former collaborator Spears on Thursday, July 8th, as per Billboard. Posting on her Instagram to her 16.2 million followers, she stated that the justice system needs to “give this woman her life back.”

Madonna’s statement was emblazoned over a picture of her wearing a Britney Spears t-shirt. “Give this woman her life back,” she wrote. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Spears last month asked that her conservatorship be terminated, insisting that she had been forced to work, likening her situation to sex trafficking.

"We coming to get you out of jail" -Madonna supports Britney in her latest IG post #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/7x92IKqd07 — Madonna Dailly (@madonnaxdaily) July 9, 2021

Madonna is just the latest huge name to rally around Spears as she fights to end the 13-year conservatorship that has wrongly controlled her life for too long. Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey have backed her. Controversially even her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support.

At a concert in Las Vegas on July 4th, Miley Cyrus shouted “Free Britney” several times during her song ‘Party in the USA’. Paris Hilton also voiced her concern, saying “She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth” on Instagram.

None are arguably as big as the Queen of Pop though – hopefully her considerable power can have an effect. The evergreen star and Spears previously worked together on ‘Me Against the Music’ back in 2003, almost two decades ago. That very year also saw their infamous and iconic onstage kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards.

