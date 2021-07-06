Britney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph has resigned amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

As per Deadline, Rudolph, who has worked with Britney for much of her 25-year career, announced his resignation to Britney’s co-conservators — dad Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery — on Monday, July 5.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote in his letter which was published by Deadline in full.

Rudolph continued: “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

“As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details.

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” he added.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Rudolph wrote that he “will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together” and said that he wishes Britney “all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

It comes just days after Bessemer Trust — the financial firm who was tasked with managing Britney Spears’ funds — filed documents seeking to end their involvement with Britney’s conservatorship.

In the filing which was obtained by the Daily Mail, the firm stated that they are looking to withdraw “due to changed circumstances”.

The Trust’s filing notes: “As a result of the Conservatee’s (Britney) testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

The exits come following the singer’s emotional testimony in court last month, where she shared the horrifying treatment she’s experienced while being under conservatorship since 2008 following her 2007 mental breakdown.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.