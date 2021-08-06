Matilda actress Mara Wilson is the latest celebrity to throw support behind Britney Spears amid the singer’s conservatorship battle.

The 34-year-old actress, known best for her roles in Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, recently spoke out about Spears’ situation, saying she empathised with the ‘Lucky’ songstress.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wilson said: “I really feel like I keep thinking about her song, ‘Overprotected’, and I think that she really needs to be able to live her life for herself, because she hasn’t for so long.

“She has been living a life under somebody else’s control and that is terrible, and I think that is the truth for a lot of people who achieve that level of fame. They don’t really have any freedom.”

She added: “But she didn’t have any freedom because of paparazzi and because of what was done to her because of the conservatorship, so I think that we need to let her live her life because anybody would be chafing under those restrictions, anybody would be struggling.”

Wilson continued that she felt lucky that her family amid her rising fame when she was just a child.

Wilson’s comments come after she wrote an op-ed for the New York Times comparing her experience to Spears’.

The former child star is just the latest celebrity to speak out in support of Spears, after Billie Eilish Madonna and Miley Cyrus all publicly slammed the star’s 13-year conservatorship.

