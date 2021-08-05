Britney Spears has opened up about taking equine therapy sessions to “ease social anxiety”.

The pop princess took to Instagram to share a series of snaps in Maui, Hawaii, where she was seen hanging out with farm animals.

She also discussed previously undertaking equine therapy sessions several times a week amid her conservatorship drama, saying she finds the company of animals “therapeutic”.

“Geeze I’ve never seen a pig like this before!!!!” Britney began.

“I’ve never shared this because it’s embarrassing as I’m supposed to be a fearless performer… but I also used to spend time with horses doing equine therapy a few days a week to ease my social anxiety …

“I find spending time with animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“I do think it helps when I hear about other people who experience the same thing … it makes me feel like I’m not alone!!!!

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“On that note, I’m sure getting a pet pig might seem cool and I thought so too when I first got out of the car but within five minutes of meeting this lil guy he pooped five times,” the 39-year-old exclaimed.

It’s no doubt a tumultuous time for the star, who has remained in the spotlight as she battles it out in court to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role as her conservator, which he has held for 13 years.

And while the ongoing drama is drawing attention to the star, who is notoriously not a fan of paparazzi, the #FreeBritney movement has gained significant momentum, culminating with Britney being appointed a new lawyer who has vowed to take down Jamie Spears.

Following the resignation of Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III, a judge in Los Angeles granted Mathew Rosengart permission to be the ‘Lucky’ hitmaker’s lawyer as Britney continues to battle for her freedom.

Speaking to reporters outside of a hearing last month, Rosengart said he is moving “aggressively” to have Jamie Spears removed as Britney’s conservator, which gives him control over her career, financial and personal decisions.

“I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” he said.

“I want to thank Judge (Brenda) Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case. I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most of all Britney has truly been overwhelming.

“Finally, and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter is, as I’ve said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.