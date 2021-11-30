Britney Spears has celebrated being on “the right medication” following the long-awaited termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

Posting to Instagram alongside a fireplace adorned with Christmas decorations, Spears said: “That beautiful … nice … and warm fucking fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!!”

“And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!” Spears continued.

“Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!”

She went on to hint that something could be in the works within the next three months, adding, “Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME 🙋🏼‍♀️💖🎉 !!!!! Let’s watch watch watch some TV folks.”

Spears has regularly been updating her fans on life following the end of the highly-restrictive conservatorship and recently called out fellow pop star Christina Aguilera, who seemingly refused to answer a question about Spears during a recent interview.

At the Latin Grammy Awards, Christina Aguilera was asked her opinion on the termination of Britney’s conservatorship. There is a video circulating that shows Aguilera hesitating before her publicist jumped in and said, “no, we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry.”

Aguilera then said, “But I’m happy for her.” The publicist then dragged the singer away.

Days later, Spears took to Instagram and shared the video of Aguilera refusing to answer a question about her. “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!” Spears posted alongside the video.

Spears and Aguilera both co-starred on the Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, and both singers went on to have a successful music career and hit high levels of fame around the same time.

