Now that Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship, she’s taken a public jab at Xtina, who refused to answer a question about Spears during a recent interview.

At the Latin Grammy Awards that took place this week, Christina Aguilera was asked her opinion on the termination of Britney’s conservatorship. There is a video circulating that shows Aguilera hesitating before her publicist jumped in and said, “no, we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry.”

Aguilera then said, “But I’m happy for her.” The publicist then dragged the singer away.

Days later, Spears took to Instagram and shared the video of Aguilera refusing to answer a question about her. “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!” Spears posted alongside the video.

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

Spears and Aguilera both co-starred on the Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, and both singers went on to have a successful music career and hit high levels of fame around the same time.

Shortly after the original post that slammed Xtina, Spears followed it up with another story showing Lady Gaga speaking about the termination of her conservatorship at The House of Gucci premiere.

“The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong. I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women,” Lady Gaga said in an interview.

Britney resposted the interview along with the caption, “Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry! Love you!”

