A quick scroll through Britney Spears Instagram is an interesting experience – you’ll find plenty of details, stories, dancing and pictures. However, it’s her latest racy post, and its accompanying caption – that’s really raised eyebrows all over the interwebz.

Today Spears has posted two individual posts to her grid of her wearing just a skimpy pair of underwear.

The first post was a photo with the very succinct caption, “Here’s my ass 😉🍑 !!!!”.

The second post was a video of the same ‘lil photoshoot, but with a cryptic caption.

“Here’s a video so you guys can see this is really my ass 🍑🍑🍑 !!!! No filters or cover ups … it’s the real deal !!!! Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will 🤳🏻📷… it STAYS UP … it DOESN’T TALK BACK … and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!,” it read.

The last part of this caption – reading specifically: “I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will 🤳🏻📷… it STAYS UP … it DOESN’T TALK BACK … and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE” – is what’s drawn some fans to speculate on whether there’s some beef between her and her boyfriend Sam Asghari. After all, the “it STAYS UP” comment is an *ahem* interesting choice of words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

While this theory could certainly be fans jumping to conclusions, the question does remain: why wouldn’t Brit just get her long term BF to take a snap of her ass?

However, over at Asghari’s camp, he doesn’t seem too worried about the speculation that the couple has split. The actor (?) posted some photos from his latest Men’s Heath photoshoot on Instagram just a couple of hours ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Of course, whether or not it’s actually Britney handling her own Instagram account has been something that’s been questioned for some time. Her highly publicised conservatorship, ran partly by her father Jamie Spears, has specific rules about what she legally can and can’t control. These legal rules also stipulate what she is and isn’t allowed to share – so it’s hard to know who’s actually running the account.

Earlier this week, Jamie Spears finally filed to terminate the court conservatorship that has controlled Britney’s life and finances for 13 years.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.