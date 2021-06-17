After a highly publicized case over her conservatorship that has sparked a viral movement, Britney Spears is finally set to take the stand and testify.
While Britney was scheduled to take the stand in a Los Angeles court Wednesday, June 23, she will now be doing so remotely because of COVID.
Spears’ loyal fans have taken to Twitter to raise awareness around her upcoming court appearance and have got the hashtag #BritneySpeaks trending.
“One more week until Britney addresses the court! Let’s remind her that she has the right to terminate the CONservatorship and that she deserves to have human rights. This c-ship was fraudulant [sic] from day one and she never qualified for it. Pass it on!” Tweeted one supporter.
“#BritneySpeaks in exactly 1 week from today, let’s send her love and prayers! This is the biggest hearing we’ve had yet!!!! You can do this Britney,” said another dedicated fan.
If you’re not familiar with the ongoing battle between Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship, Britney has been living under the control of her father for the past 12 years. He has full control over everything in her life, including her money, career choices and her estate.
In March Britney legally requested that her father was removed as conservator. Then, in April Britney put forward an unprecedented request; to speak for herself in court.
“The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Britney’s lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, asked the judge overseeing the case.
Judge Brenda Penny agreed and moved forward the next hearing date to June 23rd, 2021, from the previously scheduled July date.
Since the request was granted, news has emerged that Jamie has requested Britney foot a bill of almost four million US dollars for their joint legal fees. Information also leaked that her father checked a box that said Britney has “dementia placement or treatment” as a reason to keep the conservatorship.
