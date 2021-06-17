After a highly publicized case over her conservatorship that has sparked a viral movement, Britney Spears is finally set to take the stand and testify.

While Britney was scheduled to take the stand in a Los Angeles court Wednesday, June 23, she will now be doing so remotely because of COVID.

Spears’ loyal fans have taken to Twitter to raise awareness around her upcoming court appearance and have got the hashtag #BritneySpeaks trending.

“One more week until Britney addresses the court! Let’s remind her that she has the right to terminate the CONservatorship and that she deserves to have human rights. This c-ship was fraudulant [sic] from day one and she never qualified for it. Pass it on!” Tweeted one supporter.

