Hip-hop collective BROCKHAMPTON have officially called it quits with the announcement that the group would be cancelling their 2022 shows as they go on “indefinite hiatus”.

“Brockhampton’s upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be their final as a group,” the group shared in a statement. “All other forthcoming tour dates are cancelled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase.

“Following these remaining shows, BROCKHAMPTON will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the end of an era with them at these final performances.”

Lead member Kevin Abstract then tweeted a message to fans thanking them for their support throughout the band’s 11-year history, writing, “brockhampton fans, i love you. you gave me everything.”

brockhampton fans, i love you. you gave me everything — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) January 14, 2022

While the news shocked some fans, others theorised that a break-up was in the works, following a telling tweet from Abstract back in April 2021 after being MIA from the platform for a year.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As per Billboard, the Abstract posted his first tweet since a yearlong break from the social media app and he made sure it was a memorable return.

He then delivered fans the definition of a bittersweet message: new albums were on the way but it might be their swansong. 2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021 “2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last,” he tweeted, though as of now only one of these albums has come to fruition. BROCKHAMPTON was founded in 2015 as a 15-member collective after Kevin Abstract posted to a Kanye West fan forum asking for bandmates. The group faced difficulty in May 2018 when founding member Ameer Vann was kicked out of the band after facing accusations of physical and emotional abuse by two women, forcing their album Puppy to be shelved. Over the course of nearly 10 years, BROCKHAMPTON would release a total of six albums, including the hugely praised Saturation trilogy in 2017, 2018’s Iridescence, 2019’s Ginger and 2021’s Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. It’s the end of an era, my friends. For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer. Check out BROCKHAMPTON announcing their “indefinite hiatus” below: