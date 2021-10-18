Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff has ordered Brody Dalle to allow Josh Homme to see their two sons amid the former couple’s unfurling custody battle.

The decision arrives after Dalle’s September 8th request for a temporary restraining order on behalf of their sons, Wolf, 5, and Orrin, 10. In the filing, Dalle alleged that the Queens of the Stone Age frontman “abuses them physically and emotionally.” Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, said that Dalle’s claims were “categorically false.”

On Friday, October 5th, Judge Riff ruled that Homme be allowed to see his sons again. The judge ordered four round-the-clock monitors to supervise the children every hour they are with their parents for the next 30 days.

“It’s clear to me you need monitors. Some or all of you might disagree on that, but I think you do,” he said on Friday’s hearing.

With monitors assigned, the judge ordered Dalle to guarantee that both boys were delivered to Homme’s care by Friday afternoon. The former couple are expected to pay upwards of $1,000 per day for the monitors.

Judge Riff also ruled that the couple’s teenage daughter, Camille, 15, would be subject to the court-ordered monitoring, despite the fact Camille won her own restraining order against Homme and lives with Dalle full-time.

Camille was granted a restraining order against her father last month. In her affidavit, Camille alleged that she had witnessed homme repeatedly threaten her moth, and threaten “to kill, murder and shoot my mother’s boyfriend.”

She also alleged that Homme was physically and verbally abusive towards her and her brothers, claiming that he “physically disciplined” the children by “grabbing ears, jabbing shoulders, grabbing the back of our necks, slapping top of head, face palming (my brother) [sic].”

Homme previously accused Dalle of violating their October 2020 custody agreement after allegedly barring him from seeing their three children since August 26th. He says that Dalle’s behavior is “alienating” him from his children, and plead for her to face fines and either community service or jail time.

“The hardest job in the world is to be a mom, but dads are important too. I’d wade through anything for my kids, even this,” Homme told Rolling Stone on Friday.