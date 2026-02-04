We now know some fascinating details about the next solo album of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson — but not thanks to the man himself.

As per Louder Sound, Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser let details slip in a social media post. He shared photos of himself in the studio with Dickinson, as well as a photo of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl with mixing and mastering engineer Brendan Duffey.

“What a privilege! Truly an honor to participate on the new album of the great master of metal [Bruce Dickinson] a gentleman and a fucking legend! Thank you for letting me play some percussion on the album!” Kisser wrote.

He later added: “And [Dave Grohl] what a studio you created, simply magical. Hope you like the distortion from the new pedal [by Fuel Music Audio] 🤘🏻 Heavy Metal rules!”

And it seems like Kisser’s Sepultura bandmate Derrick Green is also involved in Dickinson’s next album — he shared a selfie with the Iron Maiden icon on social media too. “With the legend himself!” he wrote in the Instagram post.

Dickinson said last year that he hoped to record his solo album in January of this year, adding that the record would be recorded “old-school, live.”

The album will be the highly anticipated follow-up to 2024’s The Mandrake Project.

“We’re doing it, everybody on the floor, with the intention of keeping it all,” he told Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast. “Not with, ‘Oh, we’re gonna do it, everybody on the floor, and then we’re gonna keep the drums and re-record everything.’ No! The idea is, we’re gonna keep it all. Only if it really stinks will we redo it.”

Grohl owns Studio 606 in California. As well as being the headquarters for the Foo Fighters, the studio has also hosted Lamb of God, Ghost, Tenacious D, and more bands over the years.

Iron Maiden, meanwhile, are set to begin another European leg of their 50th anniversary tour this May, which features a major show at Knebworth House in the UK in July.