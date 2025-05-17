Bruce Springsteen’s biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’, starring Jeremy Allen White as the music legend, is set for release in cinemas in late October.

According to Variety, the film will be released in the US on October 24th. It has been directed and written by Scott Cooper and adapts the same name of Warren Zanes’ book about the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska.

Apart from White, the cast includes Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau, Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s dad, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan and Odessa Young as love interest Faye. Other stars include Gaby Hoffmann, David Krumholtz, Marc Maron, JohnnyCannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Chris Jaymes and Matthew Anthony Pellicano.

Springsteen and Landau have been closely involved with “Deliver Me From Nowhere” according to Strong, who has immersed himself in all Boss-related to execute his role.

“The last six months that I’ve spent in Bruce’s world with his music, I don’t think I’ve ever encountered a person’s body of work or their legacy in a way that uplifted me more or filled me with a sense of life and hope and love more than Bruce Springsteen,” Strong told Variety earlier this year. “Jeremy (Allen White)’s work is incredible. Bruce is on set a lot. We’re all kind of working on it together. It’s a real collaboration. Right now, nothing is more important to me than the world that’s serving his story and bringing Jon Landau to life. When I’m not talking to you, I’m listening to Bruce records.”

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many,” Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum said in a statement when the film landed at the studio.

“The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again.”