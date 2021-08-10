In a new interview, The Killers frontman, Brandon Flowers has reflected on what it was like to record with The Boss, Bruce Springsteen.

Speaking with Consequence of Sound, Flowers shares insight into his touching Instagram post which introduced the world to the Killers collaboration with Springsteen.

He tells all, speaking of how Springsteen texted him and also the reason why he didn’t have Springsteen’s number.

Flowers began, “After a new record, I want to get a new phone. And so that’s why I had a new phone, because we had finished Imploding the Mirage. I hadn’t put Bruce’s number on, so that’s why I didn’t know that [it was him texting].”

Flowers says that when he got the text, he didn’t know if “it was real”.

He recalled, “It was just such a nice text… it was like, “We’ve got to do ‘Dustland’ one day.”

Flowers also spoke of how Springsteen has suggested that they worked together before, but not on ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ and also that he really thought that somebody might have been “messing” with him.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“He talked about ‘Be Still’, which is sort of not a well-known song. But for real fans, it’s a real favorite. And so all of a sudden he’s talking about ‘Be Still’ and working on that one, and seeing us play with Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys.”

“I think he was watching [our set at] Glastonbury. And then it finishes off with just “Bruce,” and so I really thought maybe it’s someone messing with me, like, “Who is this? Maybe it’s Bruce Hornsby,” because I also had his number on my old phone. There was a lot going on, a lot of emotion.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer and the Indie Observer.