Bruce Springsteen is gearing up to take over Broadway once again, bringing his Springsteen on Broadway show back to the St. James Theatre.

As per Rolling Stone, the return comes in as a special encore run where it will show from June 26th until September 4th.

All proceeds from the first show will be directed towards a number of charities in New York and New Jersey, including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and the Actor’s Fund.

In order to attend the shows, ticket holders will need to show proof of vaccination before they are able to enter the theatre.

Springsteen issued a statement on the Broadway show saying, “I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.”

Earlier this year, Springsteen also launched a podcast series with Barack Obama called Renegades: Born In The USA.

In the podcast’s trailer, the former president explains, “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I’m a black guy of mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock ‘n’ roll icon. I’m… not as cool.”

But after delving into each other’s personal belief systems and experiences, it becomes clear that there’s a lot that brings them together.

Obama adds, “In a way, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys, looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning, truth, and community with the larger story of America”.

Springsteen on Broadway was inspired by a special show Springsteen performed for Obama.