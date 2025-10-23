Bruce Springsteen teased a tour of Australia while celebrating his new biographical film at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

The legendary musician attended the screening of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere before taking the stage for an intimate acoustic performance.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Australian fans received promising news, with Springsteen expressing his commitment to visiting the region. “I’m doing my best as we speak to get down there, hopefully next year sometime,” he revealed. “I feel bad. I apologise to my Australian fans for not getting down on this stretch, but I want them to know that we are planning to get down there as soon as feasible, probably in the next year sometime.”

The comments suggest Australian dates could materialise next year, marking Springsteen’s return to the region after an extended absence from his recent touring cycle.

Springsteen performed “Atlantic City” and “Land of Hope and Dreams” to close the evening, but it was his prepared remarks that captured headlines. The Boss endorsed the No Kings movement, delivering a stark assessment of America’s current political climate.

“Outside, all hell is breaking loose in the United States,” Springsteen declared to the audience. “For 250 years around the world, despite all the faults we had, the United States stood as a beacon of liberty and democracy and hope and freedom.”

The musician reflected on his decades-long career as what he termed “a musical ambassador for America,” witnessing first-hand the global admiration for American ideals. Despite acknowledging the country’s recent damage, Springsteen maintained that those foundational principles “remain worth fighting for.”

“I’m going to send this out as a prayer for America and for our unity and No Kings.”

Beyond the political messaging, Springsteen praised director Scott Cooper’s work on the biographical film. “He did an incredible job writing and directing the picture,” he said. “It’s filmed so beautifully. He put the stories together so beautifully.”