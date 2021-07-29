Bruce Springsteen has declined to have a New Jersey rest stop named in his honour.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the New Jersey Turnpike which has a long history of naming its rest stops after key public figures is currently looking to add a few more names to the mix.

As per Yahoo News, the New Jersey government announced that nine of the service areas along the Garden State Parkway were set to be renamed with famous New Jerseyans.

With rest stops already having been named after figures like Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Edison, rest stops will now be famously known for attributing names of significant musicians, actors and others in the arts with New Jersey roots.

Of the nine names chosen, among them are James Gandolfini, Whitney Houston and Jon Bon Jovi.

Frank Sinatra is also set to have a rest stop named in his honour, as well as famed author Judy Blume and more.

The rest stops usually see a collective of convenience stores, fast food restaurants and gas stations together and now thanks to a New Jersey architect Michael Graves there will also be exhibits dedicated to the stars, including info about their achievements and New Jersey roots.

The organisation responsible for naming its stops naturally looked to none other than The Boss for his approval to be a part of the Turnpike project. However, Springsteen has declined the offer.

As per New Jersey Hall of Fame spokesperson Natasha Alagarasan, she said that, “Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him.”

“It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall.”