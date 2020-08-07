If there’s any silver lining to the epic shitshow that is 2020, it’s the news that Triple M have today announced that Bruce Springsteen‘s radio show will be kicking off on the rock station from Saturday, August 8th.

Called From My Home To Yours, the radio network described the music legend’s show as being “literally Bruce Springsteen playing his favourite songs from his home studio” and is set to air every Saturday night after the footy and on Triple M Soft Rock, the Triple M app and DAB radio every Sunday morning from 8 am.

Currently airing on SiriusXM E Street Radio in the United States, the broadcast, which Springsteen presents from his home in New Jersey, sees the 70-year-old showcase his favourite records from his personal collection and “[sharing] his thoughts about the times we’re living in.”

Hit and Triple M Networks Head of Music, Mickey Maher, said of the exciting news: “It’s a real privilege to have Bruce Springsteen host his own radio show on Triple M. With over 50 years’ experience he seen and done it all, and he brings a real eclectic taste of music with him.

“I think this is one that our listeners will really enjoy. What could be better … Triple M’s Footy broadcast on a Saturday night followed by Bruce!” he added.

Recently on the show, Bruce Springsteen shared an emotional tribute to the late George Floyd who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is now currently facing a slew of charges in relation to his death

Opening his show with ‘American Skin (41 Shots)’ – an eight minute song Springsteen wrote in response to the killing of Amadou Diallo in 1999, an unarmed immigrant shot dead by four NYC police officers – he added that the length of the song happened to mirror “how long it took George Floyd to die with a Minneapolis officer’s knee buried into his neck.”

Springsteen continued: “That’s a long time. That’s how long he begged for help and said he couldn’t breathe. The arresting officer’s response was nothing but silence and weight. Then he had no pulse. And still it went on…May he rest in peace.”

