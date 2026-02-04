Bruce Springsteen’s standout performance at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park back in 2024 is about to get a new life as an exclusive Record Store Day release.

The headline set – where Springsteen and the E Street Band tore through a long, career-spanning set on the beach, including “Blinded By the Light,” “Thundercrack,” “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?,” and “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” – has been turned into a collector’s package for fans.

Per Rolling Stone, the release, titled Live From Asbury Park 2024, captures the energy and atmosphere of the Jersey Shore gig. It’ll be offered in both a sprawling 5-LP vinyl box set and as a 3-CD edition, giving listeners the chance to relive the full performance in high-quality formats.

In 2025, Springsteen told Rolling Stone the concert was “one of the top five or three shows we’ve ever done,” especially since he was “in that town where there was no one there.” In fact, he wrote several of his iconic songs while still playing clubs around the “ghost town.”

“So to be there for its rebirth and when it came back to life, and to see that happen on that beach in front of us on a beautiful September night was one of the loveliest performing experiences of my life,” he said.

Other Record Store Day releases this year include Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts’ The Live Album, which chronicles their 2024 world tour, Olivia Dean’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, The Doors’ John Densmore and Public Enemy’s Chuck D new collaborative LP doPE, Fall Out Boy’s So Much For (2our) Dust: Live at Madison Square Garden, and Brandi Carlile’s Live at Easy Street Records Vol. II.

Record Store Day will take place on April 18th. Artists and labels are invited to submit expressions of interest to release music as part of Record Store Day Australia 2026. Previous local releases have included Ninajirachi, Ruel, You Am I, Pond, The Grogans, Olana Janfa, Beth and Blue, Heavy Moss, Ella Thompson, Ocean Alley, Underground Lovers, Montaigne, Tasman Keith, Confidence Man, Peking Duk and Darren Hayes collaboration, The Wiggles, and Bluey.