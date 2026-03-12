Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to the late Shane MacGowan with a new cover of the Pogues’ beloved “A Rainy Night in Soho”.

The Boss’ rendition is the first track released from an upcoming tribute album celebrating the legendary Pogues frontman, titled 20th Century Paddy: The Songs of Shane MacGowan. Per Rolling Stone, the record is set to arrive on November 13th and will feature a long list of artists honouring MacGowan’s songwriting legacy.

Springsteen shared the song alongside a heartfelt reflection on MacGowan, describing him as one of the rare artists whose work feels larger than its era. “Every once in a while, every once in a great while, an artist comes along whose voice seems to speak to history itself,” Springsteen wrote. “He was raw, hilarious, no apologies and profound.”

He continued: “I don’t know who’ll be listening to my music in 100 years but I know they’ll be listening to Shane’s.”

The singer also recalled spending time with MacGowan shortly before his death in 2023, remembering the warmth of their final meeting. “Though I did not know Shane very well, I spent a lovely afternoon in his presence shortly before he passed,” Springsteen said. “He was not well but he and his wife Victoria proved warm and gracious hosts.”

As he left, Springsteen said he made sure to express his appreciation for MacGowan’s work. “I thanked him for his beautiful work, his music, his songs, his life. I stood in his warmth, kissed him and told him I loved him.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The tribute album will feature a wide range of musicians covering MacGowan’s songs, including Tom Waits, Hozier, the Libertines, Primal Scream, and the Jesus and Mary Chain, among many others.

Half of the artist royalties from the album will be donated to Dublin Simon Community, which aids the unhoused population of the city. “Shane’s spirit and songwriting are eternally exalted through this glorious collection,” says Victoria Mary Clarke, McGowan’s longtime partner. “Each song is uniquely and graciously interpreted by these beyond beautiful artists, and his family are humbled by and thankful to each and every one of the musicians involved, to the delightful team at Rubyworks, and to John Kennedy, without whom this would not have happened.”

MacGowan, who died in November 2023 aged 65, was widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in Irish music. As the frontman of the Pogues, he fused punk energy with traditional Irish folk influences, creating songs that ranged from raucous drinking anthems to heartbreakingly tender ballads.