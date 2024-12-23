Hozier made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend, marking his first appearance on the show in a decade with a heartfelt nod to the holiday season.

The Irish singer-songwriter performed a stunning rendition of The Pogues’ Christmas classic, “Fairytale of New York,” as part of the show’s annual Christmas episode in its milestone 50th season.

The evening was already set to be a standout, with comedy legend Martin Short taking on hosting duties, celebrating his induction into the Five-Timers Club. But Hozier’s performance stole the spotlight, delivering a mix of nostalgia and seasonal cheer.

Hozier first graced the SNL stage in 2014, captivating audiences with “Take Me to Church” and “Angel of Small Death.” Exactly ten years later, his return carried a sense of full-circle significance. This time, he kicked off his set with his recent chart-topper “Too Sweet,” followed by the evocative cover of “Fairytale of New York,” ensuring his comeback would be remembered.

It’s rare for musical guests on SNL to perform cover songs, and the choice of “Fairytale of New York” was both bold and poignant.

The Pogues’ lead vocalist and primary lyricist, Shane MacGowan, who passed away in November 2023 at the age of 65, had long defended the song’s raw portrayal of its characters despite controversy surrounding its lyrics.

Released in 1988, its narrative is from the perspective of a man who has been thrown into a “drunk tank” to sleep off his Christmas Eve misgivings, who begins to reminisce upon hearing another man singing the Irish ballad “The Rare Old Mountain Dew”.

To ensure a family-friendly performance, Hozier opted for the revised version of the track’s lyrics, inspired by Kirsty MacColl’s televised performance on Top of the Pops in 1992.

Hozier began the song with a stripped-back solo introduction, before being joined by a string ensemble and a trio of backing vocalists who brought new warmth to MacColl’s lines. The performance reached its emotional peak as fake snow fell from above, creating a magical winter wonderland onstage.

The result? A masterful reimagining of a holiday staple, blending reverence for the original with Hozier’s signature soulful touch. It’s a performance destined to be remembered as one of the holiday season’s most enchanting musical moments.