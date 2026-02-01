Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello have attended an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis.

Springsteen played his new protest song “Streets of Minneapolis” at the protest concert, organised by Morello following the brutal killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in the city.

“So I write this song, and I recorded it the next day, and I sent it to Tom Morello,” Springsteen informed the crowd (as per Rolling Stone). “Now I know Tom is an excitable man. I say, ‘Tom, what do you think? It’s kind of soapbox-y.’ And he says, ‘Bruce, nuance is wonderful, but sometimes, you have to kick them in the teeth.’”

Springsteen then dedicated his performance to ”the people of Minneapolis, the people of Minnesota, and the people of our good country of the United States of America.”

After the surprise guest completed the performance, the crowd chanted, “ICE out now!”

Morello and his band also took to the stage at Minneapolis venue First Avenue. He and Springsteen performed “The Ghost of Tom Joad” together, while all the musicians from the event gathered for a closing performance of John Lennon’s “Power to the People”.

“Brothers and sisters, thank you for welcoming us to the battle of Minneapolis,” Morello said earlier. “Minneapolis is an inspiration to the entire nation. You have heroically stood up against ICE, stood up against Trump, stood up against this terrible rising tide of state terror. You have stood up for your neighbors and for yourselves and for democracy and for justice. Ain’t nobody comin’ to save us except us, and brothers and sisters, you are showing the way.”

“I heard the Trump administration has claimed that outside agitators have come to Minneapolis to stir up trouble,” Morello said at another juncture. “I would like to confirm that we are those outside agitators, and we’re gonna stir up a shit-ton of trouble.”

The brunch concert ended just after 2pm, whereafter Morello and the crowd took to the city streets to join the protest.