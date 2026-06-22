Bruce Springsteen is among the big names paying tribute to legendary music executive Clive Davis, who has passed away at 94.

As per Rolling Stone, Davis, who helped guide the careers of superstars such as Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, and Aretha Franklin, died at his home in New York City this week.

His longtime rep Aliza Rabinoff confirmed his passing in a statement, explaining that Davis “passed away peacefully from age-related illness… surrounded by his family and loved ones.”

“Over here on E Street, we mourn the death of the great record man and close friend Clive Davis,” Springsteen said in a social media post. “At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records.”

He added: “He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success. A great man. All our prayers and love.”

Springsteen and Davis remained friends for years, with the former performing at Davis’ 90th birthday party in 2022. He performed a rendition of “Blinded by the Light” at the event, a song Davis said he persuaded Springsteen to write.

Carlos Santana also paid tribute following Davis’ death, hailing him as a “visionary” who could “hear the intangible before anyone else could see it.”

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“He believed in Santana from the beginning, and years later he believed in us again,” Santana wrote on Facebook. “That kind of faith is a beautiful blessing, and I will always be grateful.”

In a statement, Davis’ family wrote, “To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

“To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.”

“At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records,” Springsteen wrote following news of Davis’ death. “He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success. A great man. All our prayers and love.”