Eight-and-a-half years have passed since Bruce Springsteen rocked his way through Australia. The long wait could come to an end “in the next year.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the New Jersey icon admits a tour Down Under has been on his mind.

“I’m doing my best as we speak to get down there, hopefully next year sometime. And I feel bad,” he says. “I apologise to my Australian fans for not getting down on this stretch, but I want them to know that we are planning to get down there as soon as feasible, probably in the next year sometime.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band are never shy of the long haul.

The legendary rockers last toured these parts in January and February 2017, for an extensive run that included shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Hanging Rock, Hunter Valley, Brisbane, Auckland and, for the very first time, Christchurch.

Prior to that, Springsteen and co. embarked on two national tours in just 12 months. They were in the market in February and March 2014 for a mix of arenas, wineries and stadium dates, and before that, in March 2013, for a stretch of arena and outdoor concerts.

All shows were produced by Frontier Touring, part of the Mushroom Group.

Springsteen has landed five ARIA No. 1 albums. His 21st and most recent, 2022’s Only The Strong Survive, opened and peaked at No. 3.

The Rock Hall-inducted group is on the final lap of their summer Europe tour, with a date booked for Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Friday, June 27th, followed by back-to-back dates at Milan’s San Siro Stadium on June 30th and July 3rd.

When he does head back this way, Springsteen could road test new music. He has a new solo album in the can, he tells Rolling Stone, and a new box set on the way, Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which gathers seven unreleased LPs. “I have a record finished,” he adds. “It’s a solo record…I would imagine it will come out in ’26 sometime.”

Before that, fans can dive into Springsteen history with Deliver Me From Nowhere, a new biopic that chronicles the creation of his 1982 acoustic classic Nebraska. It’s set to open Oct. 23 in Australia.