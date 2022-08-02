Global pop superstar Bruno Mars is coming to Australia later this year to open the brand-new Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Situated in Moore Park, the Allianz Stadium has been under construction since 2020, and will become the home of the Sydney Roosters, New South Wales Waratahs, and Sydney FC.

And on Friday, October 14th and Saturday, October 15th, the new arena will celebrate opening in style with two huge performances from Bruno Mars.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 11th at 1pm local time. The Telstra Plus presale begins on Monday, August 8th at 1pm local time until Wednesday, August 10th at 1pm local time.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome audiences back to Allianz Stadium in the heart of Sydney and who better to lead the opening celebrations than the legendary, record-breaking artist Bruno Mars, these opening shows will go down in history as not to be missed!” Paul Dainty AM, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY, said.

A true music star around the world, Mars’ has proved hugely popular in Australia throughout his career. His single releases in the country have garnered an incredible 56x platinum sales, while his music has been streamed 773 million times.

All three of his solo studio albums – 2010’s Doo-Wops & Hooligans, 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox and 2016’s 24K Magic – have all reached the Top 3 of the ARIA Albums Chart. All three albums have also been certified platinum in Australia.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Bruno Mars Live and Exclusive in Sydney

General public tickets on sale Thursday, August 11th (1pm local time)

Telstra Plus presale Monday, August 8th (1pm local time) until Wednesday, August 10th (1pm local time)

For all ticket information visit tegdainty.com

Friday, October 14th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 15th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW