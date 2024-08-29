Bryan Adams is bringing his ‘So Happy It Hurts Tour’ to Australia and New Zealand in February 2025.

The tour starts with two shows in Christchurch and Auckland, then heads to Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 4th, with times staggered—check the website for details. Frontier Members can access a presale starting Monday, September 2th. Visit frontier touring.com/bryanadams for more information.

Joining Adams is English singer-songwriter James Arthur, who will be making his debut performances in Australia and New Zealand.

Adams, known for his hits like “Summer of ’69” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” has been a favourite in Australia since his first concerts there in 1984. With a career spanning four decades, he’s a beloved performer with numerous #1 hits worldwide.

Arthur, a major streaming artist with over 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify, recently topped the UK Album charts with his 2024 release Bitter Sweet Love. Known for hits like “Say You Won’t Let Go” and “Impossible,” Arthur’s music continues to resonate with fans globally.

Currently on tour in Europe, Adams has launched Bad Records, his own independent label. In August, he released a limited edition double A-side 7” and digital single featuring “Rock and Roll Hell” and “War Machine,” originally written for KISS’s 1982 album Creatures of the Night.

In 2023, Adams re-recorded some of his biggest hits for the double album Classics and released a three-album box set from his residency at The Royal Albert Hall. His 16th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, came out in 2022. Adams is also known for his work in musical theatre, having co-written the songs for Pretty Woman: The Musical in 2018.

Bryan Adam Australia & New Zealand Tour 2025

+ special guest James Arthur

Presented by Frontier Touring

Tickets available from Wednesday, September 4th, via frontier touring.com/bryanadams.

Saturday, February 1st

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday, February 4th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, February 6th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 7th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, February 9th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, February 12th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, February 13th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD