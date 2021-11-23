Making history and BTS go hand in hand! The K-pop group have picked up the second Grammy nomination of their career with ‘Butter’.

It’s that time of the year again, ARMY! Yes, the time where we celebrate BTS supremacy over one and all. The K-pop group have made history yet again by picking up the second Grammy nomination of their career, this time with their single ‘Butter.’

The track – which ruled the summer, no questions there – has been nominated in the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category. Last year, the group’s single ‘Dynamite’ was nominated in the same. Although they did not win, they made history by becoming the first K-pop group in history to ever achieve a formal nod at the Grammys.

BTS submitted seven Grammy nominations this year. Their album, BE, was submitted for ‘Album of The Year’, ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’, and ‘Engineered Non-Classical’ album. ‘Butter’ was submitted in the ‘Record of The Year’, ‘Song Of The Year’, and ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ categories, while ‘Permission To Dance’ was up for ‘Best Music Video’ categories.

https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1463205077997391880

This has been quite a historical week for BTS – although they are very familiar with making history on their own. Just yesterday, they became the first Asian act in history to win Artist of The Year at the American Music Awards. They also took home the Favourite Pop Duo or Group award.

“It took four years to be on this stage to get this trophy. Thank you so much. Actually it means to us even more because we’re actually a small boy band from Korea.” group leader RM said while accepting the award for the latter.

“We just got united by the love for our music, and all we want to do is just spread love, the good vibes and energy through music and performance. But without you guys, ARMY, we couldn’t have done anything. Thank you so much.” he said.

Check out ‘Butter’ by BTS: