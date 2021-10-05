In a major achievement for both BTS and Coldplay, their collaboration single ‘My Universe’ has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While we’re still riding the high of the addictive BTS and Coldplay collab, fans now have another reason to celebrate the success of ‘My Universe’. Billboard has confirmed that the powerhouse collaboration between BTS and Coldplay has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, for the week ending October 9th.

This not only marks major achievements for both acts, but also sets a new record in the chart’s history. According to Billboard, ‘My Universe’ is the first track atop the Hot 100 that features two co-billed lead groups.

‘My Universe’ is also the sixth track featuring BTS to soar to the top of the chart, and their appearance on the No. 1 spot this year. Earlier in May, the group topped the Hot 100 with ‘Butter’, later repeating the achievement with their July single ‘Permission To Dance’. BTS are also tied with Drake and Ariana Grande for having the most tracks debut at No. 1 on the chart.

‘My Universe’, however, is a major achievement for Coldplay as well, since this is the first time in 13 years that Coldplay have topped the Hot 100 chart. Their last song to hit No. 1 in the US was 2008’s ‘Viva La Vida’. This is the third-longest an act has waited to soar to the top of the chart. The longest recorded gap between a singer’s two No. 1s is 25 years for Cher, who first came in at No. 1 in 1974 (with ‘Dark Lady’) and then again in 1999 (with ‘Believe’).

In other news, BTS and Coldplay also teamed up to perform an acoustic version of ‘My Universe’, live at the Apollo Theatre.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘My Universe’ by BTS and Coldplay: