Coldplay and BTS have just released a spectacular new music video for their very recent single ‘My Universe’.

The clip debuted today, September 30th, with thousands of fans waiting eagerly for its arrival. It’s helmed by renowned music video director Dave Meyers (Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’, Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’, Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’, and Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ are just some of his recent highlights).

The video is set in a far-off galaxy where music has been forbidden. That’s not going to stop these famous musicians though. In an attempt to defy the ban, Coldplay and BTS (alongside an alien supergroup going by the name Supernova 7) gather via hologram to belt out ‘My Universe’. Take that silly music ban.

Maybe they were inspired by Oasis’ Noel Gallagher saying that his brother Liam was a hologram all along? If you’ve seen it, the music video will probably remind you a lot of the recent Space Jam movie.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin seems like he’s having a great old time of it in the video: he harmonises for fun with the BTS boys and generally rolls back the years (Jungkook wasn’t even born when Coldplay first started all the way back in 1996).

The single only dropped last week on Friday, September 24th, but has been well-received by fans of both artists. A doc was released just after on Sunday, September 26th, the Inside My Universe Documentary, as Coldplay clearly want to push this collaboration.

Sung in both English and Korean, ‘My Universe’ is the second single from Coldplay’s upcoming ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. Scheduled to be released on October 15th, fans should be set for their most pop-oriented record yet.

It’s produced by Swedish production star Max Martin, who’s worked with pop luminaries such as Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry.

Check out the music video for ‘My Universe’ by Coldplay and BTS: