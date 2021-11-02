Breaking yet another record, BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ has become their first track to be certified triple-platinum in the United States.

BTS are no strangers to breaking records, but this one is a truly special one. Continuing its successful run almost a year after its release, the group’s track ‘Dynamite’ has been certified triple-platinum in the United States. It is the group’s first song to achieve this feat.

The news was confirmed by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on November 1st, who said that the groundbreaking track – which also earned BTS their first Grammy nod – had racked up over 3 million unit sales, downloads, and streams.

Per the criteria, songs are classified platinum once they cross 1 million certified units. A triple-platinum certification, thus, means the track crossed 3 million unit sales – this takes into account audio and video streams, downloads, as well as physical and digital album sales.

It looks like, however, that ‘Dynamite’ won’t have to wait long before it has company – two of BTS’ tracks are catching up with it fast.

The RIAA also announced that ‘Life Goes On’, the title track from their album BE, has also been certified gold after crossing 500,000 unit sales. The album BE, on the other hand, has earned both gold and platinum certifications.

BTS are looking at having a busy rest of the year. The group is currently up for multiple awards at the 2021 American Music Awards and the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Their latest release, a collaboration with Coldplay, was also well-received. The single, titled ‘My Universe’, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first track in history to feature two co-billed lead groups. This was the sixth time BTS soared to the top of the chart, and the second time for Coldplay after a wait of almost 13 years.

Check out ‘My Universe’ by BTS and Coldplay: