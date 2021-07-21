With their new singles ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘Butter’, K-pop behemoths BTS have added yet another chart achievement to their tally.

Listen, at this point if you’re not expecting BTS to break major records, you can’t be let off the hook that easily. It’s kind of a pattern with them. True to their star-power, BTS have yet again clocked in a massive Billboard achievement with ‘Permission To Dance‘, their second collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

BTS have now become the first artists in 11 years to top the Billboard Hot 100 and Songs of the Summer charts with different songs.

On Monday, Billboard reported that ‘Permission To Dance’ had debuted atop the Hot 100 chart for the week ending July 24th. This is their fifth time topping the Hot 100, and their eighth time hitting No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, extending their record for the act with the most No. 1s on the latter.

At the same time, their May blockbuster hit ‘Butter’ is still going strong on the Songs of the Summer chart. This makes them the first K-pop act, and the only artists in 11 years to top both charts simultaneously with different songs.

The last artist to do so was Katy Perry in 2010, who topped the Songs of the Summer chart with her hit ‘California Gurls’. At the same time, she also took over the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart with ‘Teenage Dream’.

This isn’t the only achievement ‘Permission To Dance’ has clocked in, however. At the moment, the song is also nestled comfortably atop the Global 200 and the Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) charts.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Additionally, the group will also be returning to the UN General Assembly in September for a third time. A spokesperson for South Korean president Moon Jae In confirmed earlier today that the group had been appointed as a ‘‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’ ‘to lead the global agenda for future generations such as sustainable growth and to expand South Korea’s diplomatic power to match its elevated status in the international community.’

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Permission To Dance’ by BTS: