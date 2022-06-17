U.S. blues legend Buddy Guy is returning to Australia next year for the final time on his ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour.

The guitarist will play headline shows at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Monday, April 10th, and at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, April 12th.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Guy has been a huge influence on stellar names like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark Jr., and essentially every blues guitar player over the past seven decades. As a pioneer of the city’s iconic West Side sound, Guy is also a living link to Chicago’s halcyon days of Electric Blues.

Guy has continuously released albums over the decades, winning eight Grammy Awards. His most recent triumph came in 2018 for his 18th solo album, the appropriately-titled The Blues Is Alive And Well. The musician’s prestigious honours include the Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honour, the Presidential National Medal of Arts, as well as 38 Blues Music Awards, more than any other artist.

The musician’s Australian tour is being presented by Bluesfest Touring, who are honoured to be hosting the 85-year-old’s final visit to the country. “It is the absolute truth to say that Buddy Guy is the last of the greats of the Blues performing today, who also brought the Electric Blues to the world, alongside Muddy Waters, BB King, John Lee Hooker, Albert King and many others from that time,” Peter Noble OAM, Bluesfest Group of Companies, shared.

He may be in the twilight of his musical career, but Guy remains as passionate as ever. “(They) can expect the best that I got,” he said in a recent interview with Union Leader. “My dad told me this and I’ll tell you the same thing he told me before I learned how to play, when I was driving the tractor and ploughing the fields in Louisiana. He said, ‘Son, don’t be the best in town. Just be the best until the best come around.’”

Tickets for Guy’s tour go on sale on Thursday, June 23rd at 12pm AEST. Presale begins on Thursday, June 21st at 12pm AEST (sign up here). Find further information here.

Buddy Guy ‘Damn Right Farewell’ 2023 Tour

Monday, April 10th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW