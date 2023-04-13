Budjerah has shared a live cut from his recent support slot for Ed Sheeran.

The release comes just one month after the ARIA Award winner concluded touring with the English pop superstar on his impressive Australian arena tour.

Recorded at Adelaide Oval the recording of “Therapy” is accompanied with a video composed of exclusive footage taken during the tour, including exclusive backstage content.

“Therapy”, which was originally released in February, has gained 1.5 million streams on Spotify so far, making it Budjerah’s most added song thus far. The track was written by Grammy Award nominated Sarah Aarons (Zedd, John Legend, Demi Lovato) and Stint (Joji, Kesha, Panic! At The Disco).

Understandable given its title, “Therapy” highlights the importance of both therapy and communication in relationships. Coming from a gospel background, Budjerah pays homage to that with a wonderful pop-meets-soul delivery, portraying an enhanced bold confidence in the track.

“The Ed Sheeran Tour was a whirlwind! Time flew, but the memories remain. I’m forever grateful,” Budjerah says. He also says some “exciting other versions” of “Therapy” are on the way soon.

In addition to the Sheeran tour, Budjerah has found himself busy during this pivotal point in his career. Making appearances on the For The Love festival alongside performers like Charli XCX and Cosmo’s Midnight, he also recently performed at the Qantas Gala with Kylie Minogue.

He enjoyed a huge night at the 2023 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards last week, winning Best New Artist – despite stern competition from the likes of Forest Claudette and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – and performing a duet with music icon Tina Arena.

And next month Budjerah will perform at the iconic Sydney Opera House for VIVID Live on Wednesday, May 31st (more information here).

Budjerah’s “Therapy (Live on the Ed Sheeran Tour)” is out now.