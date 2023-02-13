Multi-award-winning artist Budjerah is set to take the stage for Nova’s Red Room on February 27th in Sydney.

The exclusive invite-only event, held at the Piper Rooms at Ovolo Woolloomooloo, will feature the performance of Budjerah’s new single, “Therapy”, as well as tracks from his two EPs.

Brendan Taylor, Group Program Operations Director of NOVA Entertainment, praised Budjerah’s unique talents: “Budjerah is one of the most engaging and entertaining emerging Australian artists. He’s had a rapid career trajectory, impressing the music industry and fans with his unique talents, and we couldn’t be more excited for Budjerah to headline our first Nova’s Red Room for 2023. Nova has always been committed to providing a platform to support the hottest emerging Australian and international artists and providing music fans with unique, up close and personal experiences.”

Check out Budjerah’s single “Therapy”:

The Bundjalung descendent and proud Coodjinburra man, who was collaborated with the likes of Matt Corby and remixed an Ed Sheeran track, has already established himself as one of Australia’s rising artists, having won two ARIA Awards, received an APRA award, and been named GQ’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year. In 2022, Budjerah completed his first global headline tour and supported Vance Joy on his Australian, North American, and UK tours.

Currently supporting Ed Sheeran on his Australian stadium tour, Budjerah was also recently nominated for ‘Best Single’ and ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2023 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, and ‘Aussie/Kiwi Legend of the Year’ at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Nova’s Red Room has seen over 300 international and local artists perform, including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Tones And I, and Billie Eilish. Fans can win the chance to attend Budjerah’s Red Room performance by tuning into Nova’s Kate, Tim & Joel drive show, Smallzy’s Surgery, or entering via The Nova Player.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to catch Budjerah’s electrifying performance in Nova’s Red Room. Check out previous performances and content from Nova’s Red Room events, as well as this latest performance, via The Nova Player or on Nova’s socials.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.