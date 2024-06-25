Busta Rhymes is returning to Australia for the first time in over 10 years.

The hip hop legend will head to the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 8th, followed by a performance at Melbourne’s Festival Hall the following day. While Down Under, Busta Rhymes will also appear at Promiseland Festival on October 6th.

Tickets to the rapper’s Sydney and Melbourne shows go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 4th at 12pm AEST. The Whatslively and Ticketmaster pre-sales begin on Tuesday, July 2nd at 12pm AEST.

Busta Rhymes will be supported by YG Marley, who’s descended from music royalty as the son of Lauryn Hill and the grandson of Bob Marley. YG Marley broke into the mainstream with his 2023 single “Praise Jah in the Moonlight”, which reached the top 40 of the US Billboard Hot 100. The single also made it into the top in the UK, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

Busta Rhymes is recognised as one of the best hip hop artists of all time. The Source named him one of the Top 50 Lyricists of All Time in 2012, while About.com included him on its list of the 50 Greatest MCs of Our Time (1987-2007).

Busta Rhymes has been cited as an influence by artists as acclaimed as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, the Creator.

Busta Rhymes is still going strong almost four decades into his career, releasing his 11th studio album, Blockbusta, last year. Blockbusta narrowly missed out on making it to the top 40 of the US Billboard 200 at #42.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Busta Rhymes 2024 Australian Tour

Supported by YG Marley

Whatslively pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 2nd (12pm AEST)

Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 2nd (12pm AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, July 4th (12pm AEST)

Tickets available via whatslively.com

October 6th

Promiseland Festival, Gold Coast, QLD

October 8th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

October 9th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC