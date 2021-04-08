Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

If you’ve got a spare 50k lying around and a desperate yearning to buy the guitar from Metallica’s music video ‘One’ that is owned by none of than Kirk Hammett, then you’re truly in luck.

The iconic ESP 400 series guitar has popped up on Heritage Auctions website and its current price is sitting at USD $38,000 which approximately converts to a cool AUD $50,000.

The instrument is said to be in “perfect” condition and is signed by Hammett in silver ink at the bottom of the guitar along with a signed certificate of authenticity and original hard case.

The description on the website reads, “Very clean and all-original ESP Strat-style guitar. Has a 1 & 11/16th width nut on a rosewood slab neck. Signed on the body in silver ink by Kirk Hammett and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, also signed by Kirk Hammett. 7.90 lbs. Original hard case included. Condition: Excellent.”

The electric guitar is the actual instrument used in the 1989 music vid for Metallica’s hit, ‘One’ which was the first official music video the band ever made.

“Having released three albums with no promotional videos accompanying them, having a five-minute video edit of their fourth album’s third single was a major deal back then. Shot in black and white and splicing footage and audio from the 1971 film Johnny Got His Gun, the “One” video was a staple on MTV,” the description for the guitar reads on the online auction.

“It was an intense proclamation that showed Metallica was going to be a band to reckon with in the mainstream in the years to come,” it added.

Hammett’s guitar isn’t the first piece of music history to be auctioned, in fact many guitar’s formerly owned by rock royalty have picked up a pretty penny online.

Last year, a guitar owned by George Harrison of The Beatles sold on Bonhams auctions for a whopping AUD $427,000. A guitar played by the legendary Jimmy Hendrix also sold for AUD $261,000 last year.

But, if you’re in the market for Hammett’s guitar there’s only three days left to chuck your hat in the ring, with the auction set to end Sunday 11th April, 2021.

Watch ‘One’ by Metallica: