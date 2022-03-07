Anyone familiar with the music clip for ‘Californication’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers, will know that its reminiscent of a video game. The first clip in the video shows a “loading” screen, and there are video game references throughout.

Now, a mere 23 years after its release, an actual playable ‘Californication’ video game has been bought to life.

The game, titled Californication and created by developer Miquel Camps Orteza, allows players to navigate characters through scenarios inspired by the music clip, like snowboarding and driving across the Golden Gate Bridge.

“I wanted to play that game so bad! It’s 2022 and I haven’t seen anyone [make] the game, so I challenged myself to create it. I have selected some epic moments from the video and turned into 7 levels, each one with different game mechanics. I hope you like this game,” Orteza said of the game on it’s website.

Californication (the game) can be downloaded in a format that works either for Mac or Windows users, and the link, along with instructions can be found here and you can check out some screenshots from the game below.

Even though Californication was released way back in 1999, the track has such a huge amount of success that it’s still widely regarded as one of the band’s best songs. The hit song was released under the album of the same name, which was produced by Rick Rubin.

In an interview between Rick Rubin and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker for an episode of the Broken Record podcast, Rubin reflected on what it was like producing the popular album.

“Typically the way it worked with the Chili Peppers is they would write songs on their own for a long period of time. We’d get together in pre-production and they’d play me songs in various stages of completion,” said Rubin. “And we would talk about ’em and discuss strengths and weaknesses and how they could maybe be better and whether they had too many parts or whether they had maybe not enough parts.”

Watch the music video for ‘Californication’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers: